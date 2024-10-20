iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 18.4% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $587.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $566.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.24. The company has a market cap of $506.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.