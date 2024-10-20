iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $587.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $566.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $588.93. The company has a market cap of $506.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

