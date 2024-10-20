iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.37. 5,087,853 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average is $74.48. The stock has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

