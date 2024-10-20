iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by New Perspectives Inc

New Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 13.1% of New Perspectives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. New Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.37 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.47. The firm has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

