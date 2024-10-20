iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Purchased by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,130 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 32,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average is $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

