iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,129 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.96% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $142,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.60. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

