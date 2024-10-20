iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of DMC Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 76,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $101.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.82. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.52.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

