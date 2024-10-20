iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 81.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.4% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

SGOV stock opened at $100.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75.

