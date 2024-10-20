iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get iRobot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on iRobot

iRobot Stock Down 0.4 %

IRBT stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. iRobot has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.19). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 128.49% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that iRobot will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRobot

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. CWM LLC raised its stake in iRobot by 474.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iRobot by 1,167.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in iRobot during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iRobot by 72.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

(Get Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.