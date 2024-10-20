Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Trading Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.09 and last traded at $32.12. 802,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,079,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 150.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.01 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7,684.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 109.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.