InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
InZinc Mining Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 3.76.
About InZinc Mining
InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.
