Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,712 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.127 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

