Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) is Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s 9th Largest Position

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. owned approximately 4.21% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $9,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 148.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 111.2% in the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XMVM opened at $57.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

