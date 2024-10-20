Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) is Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $12,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWL. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $247,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWL stock opened at $99.57 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $74.60 and a 1-year high of $100.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

