Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Raised by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $17,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $181.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $182.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

