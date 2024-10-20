Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on October 25th

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0563 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Price Performance
IVRA traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,905 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.88.
Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.