Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Cut by Pelham Capital Ltd.

Pelham Capital Ltd. lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,650 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 6.3% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 70.6% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $494.47 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.99.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

