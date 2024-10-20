Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 7.3% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $25,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $494.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $477.68 and a 200 day moving average of $464.99. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

