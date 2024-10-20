Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 340,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 159,411 shares.The stock last traded at $23.48 and had previously closed at $23.46.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26,253.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

