Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 50,360 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $929,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.29. 95,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.87. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $119.38.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

