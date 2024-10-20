Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) Shares Bought by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC owned about 2.02% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $772,000.

Get Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSR opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.11 million, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.47 and a 200-day moving average of $89.54. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $100.17.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.