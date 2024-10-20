Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) Announces $0.16 Dividend

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1578 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.
Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ICLO stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67.
About Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF
