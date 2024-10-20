Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 51.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.4% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.7 %

INTU opened at $613.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $171.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $630.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $627.54.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $735.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $12,575.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

