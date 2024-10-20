Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,891.29 ($63.87) and traded as high as GBX 5,150 ($67.25). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 5,115 ($66.79), with a volume of 212,123 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.82) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.90) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,425 ($70.84).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intertek Group

Intertek Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2,692.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,944.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,891.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,736.84%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.