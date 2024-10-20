Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,891.29 ($63.87) and traded as high as GBX 5,150 ($67.25). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 5,115 ($66.79), with a volume of 212,123 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.82) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.90) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,425 ($70.84).
Get Our Latest Analysis on Intertek Group
Intertek Group Stock Down 0.9 %
Intertek Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,736.84%.
Intertek Group Company Profile
Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intertek Group
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.