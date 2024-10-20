International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 0.2% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE IBM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.20. 4,715,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,661. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.19 and its 200-day moving average is $189.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $237.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.06.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

