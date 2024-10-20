Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Sells $246,150.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,897,405.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intapp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of INTA stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $51.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.58 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. Intapp’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,091 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter worth about $88,605,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 64.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 772,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,319,000 after buying an additional 301,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 18.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after buying an additional 106,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 58.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,100,000 after buying an additional 140,792 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

