Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Sells $246,150.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,897,405.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Intapp Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of INTA stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $51.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.07 and a beta of 0.65.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.58 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. Intapp’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Intapp
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on INTA
About Intapp
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intapp
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.