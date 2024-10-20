Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,735 Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Southwest Gas by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,059,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,110,000 after buying an additional 207,798 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,370,000 after purchasing an additional 84,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,117,000 after purchasing an additional 68,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 41.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 60,856 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 889,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,712,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Southwest Gas stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.38.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 98.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In other news, CFO Robert J. Stefani sold 767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $56,098.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,055.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

