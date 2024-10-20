Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,917,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,316,000 after purchasing an additional 274,493 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 26.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,687,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,097 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 16.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,465,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,692,000 after acquiring an additional 615,035 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after acquiring an additional 169,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,728,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,234,000 after purchasing an additional 303,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

CubeSmart Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.84. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.82.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.68 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.33%.

Insider Activity at CubeSmart

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at $27,947,704.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $2,085,639.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,194.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

