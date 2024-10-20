Inspire Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 65.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Andersons by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Andersons by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Andersons by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $48.22 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average is $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Andersons’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANDE

Andersons Profile

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.