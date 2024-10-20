Inspire Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CMP opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $559.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $27.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.86 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

