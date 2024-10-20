Inspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,965,000 after buying an additional 42,239 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $67.40.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.87 per share, for a total transaction of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.