Inspire Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 219.4% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 69.4% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $388.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $370.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $392.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

