Inspire Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,137,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,633,000 after purchasing an additional 298,653 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $97.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.60.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

