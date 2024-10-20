Inspire Advisors LLC Buys New Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,919,000 after purchasing an additional 67,893 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of WEX by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 914,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,561,000 after buying an additional 48,182 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,660,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in WEX by 34.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,772,000 after buying an additional 126,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 3.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WEX news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $204,166.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,524.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $204,166.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,524.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,905 shares of company stock worth $895,107. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair raised WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $216.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $673.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.44 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

