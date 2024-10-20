Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Sells $1,144,623.75 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total value of $1,144,623.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,642.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $126.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -372.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.30. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.30.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

