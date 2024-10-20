Insider Selling: Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Sells $60,750.00 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,732,275. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Virginia Drosos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $353,303.25.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE SIG opened at $100.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.16. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Signet Jewelers's quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 452,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,308,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

