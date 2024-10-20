Insider Selling: Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Major Shareholder Sells $41,976.60 in Stock

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,881 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $41,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,238,188 shares in the company, valued at $27,848,416.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 19,532 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $166,022.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,601 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $13,624.51.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 70,046 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $586,985.48.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,453 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $37,672.38.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SABA opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $8.73.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,833,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $797,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $768,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the second quarter worth $521,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

