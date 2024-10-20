Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Sells $64,961.67 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $64,961.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,670,206.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chaim Indig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Tuesday, September 10th, Chaim Indig sold 5,295 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $123,108.75.

On Monday, July 29th, Chaim Indig sold 7 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $173.25.

Phreesia Price Performance

NYSE PHR opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $29.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 39.34% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Phreesia by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,463 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at $29,941,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Phreesia by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 224,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,148,000 after buying an additional 194,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHR

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.