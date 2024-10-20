Insider Selling: Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) CEO Sells $2,761,560.00 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,761,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,240,197.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nuvalent Price Performance

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $103.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 1.29. Nuvalent, Inc. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $113.51.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Nuvalent from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nuvalent from $102.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Lifesci Capital raised Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nuvalent from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nuvalent

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,780,000 after buying an additional 1,205,668 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 20.9% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.