Insider Selling: Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) Insider Sells £4,710,000 in Stock

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) insider John Hornby sold 3,000,000 shares of Luceco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.05), for a total transaction of £4,710,000 ($6,150,430.92).

Luceco Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of LUCE stock opened at GBX 159.60 ($2.08) on Friday. Luceco plc has a 1-year low of GBX 97.37 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 195 ($2.55). The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91. The stock has a market cap of £246.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,330.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.40.

Get Luceco alerts:

Luceco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Luceco’s payout ratio is 4,166.67%.

Luceco Company Profile

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands.

Further Reading

