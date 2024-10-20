Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $51,143.72 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $51,143.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,079,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,483,416.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,988 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $60,538.68.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,436 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $54,849.24.

On Thursday, September 26th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,158 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $64,474.26.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,807 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $72,358.41.

On Thursday, September 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,099 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $75,888.31.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,311 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $110,224.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.88 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 281,551 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 39.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,934 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 394.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 44,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EVCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

