Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $51,143.72 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2024

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCMGet Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $51,143.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,079,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,483,416.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, October 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,988 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $60,538.68.
  • On Tuesday, October 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,436 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $54,849.24.
  • On Thursday, September 26th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,158 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $64,474.26.
  • On Tuesday, September 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,807 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $72,358.41.
  • On Thursday, September 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,099 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $75,888.31.
  • On Tuesday, September 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,311 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $110,224.59.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.88 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 281,551 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 39.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,934 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 394.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 44,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on EVCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

