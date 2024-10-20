Injective Protocol (INJ) Market Cap Reaches $2.15 Billion

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and approximately $78.31 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for $22.02 or 0.00032091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,698,020 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

