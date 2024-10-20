Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

Shares of IR opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,571.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,571.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,040,000 after buying an additional 3,535,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,316,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,477,000 after buying an additional 1,504,414 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,401,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,462,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,549,000 after acquiring an additional 224,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

