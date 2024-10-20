Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Announces Earnings Results

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Infosys updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Infosys Price Performance

INFY opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Investec cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie raised Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.85.

About Infosys

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.