Indaptus Therapeutics’ (INDP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Indaptus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.46. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INDP Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Indaptus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.