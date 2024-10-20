Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.90 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 88.30 ($1.15). 1,227,837 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 630,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.80 ($1.16).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.49) price objective on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.
Impact Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.6 %
Impact Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Impact Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is 6,363.64%.
Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile
Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a specialist and responsible owner of care homes and other healthcare properties across the UK. Elderly care is an essential service and demand for it is high and continues to grow as the UK's population gets older. We work with our tenants so we can grow together and help them care for more people, while continuing to improve our homes for their residents.
