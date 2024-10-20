Immutable X (IMX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $27.60 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00002260 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a total market cap of $877.96 million and approximately $27.60 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About Immutable X
Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
