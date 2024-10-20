Immutable X (IMX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $27.60 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00002260 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a total market cap of $877.96 million and approximately $27.60 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Immutable X

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

