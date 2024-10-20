Holo (HOT) Achieves Market Cap of $280.51 Million

Holo (HOT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last week, Holo has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Holo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a total market cap of $280.51 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000117 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.77 or 0.00250198 BTC.
About Holo
Holo’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,964,528,163 tokens. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Holo
