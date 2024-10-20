Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

HLIO stock opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 0.84. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $54.06.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.58%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Helios Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

