Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives $7.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,949. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 313.6% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.73 and a beta of 2.01.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.80 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0138 per share. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

